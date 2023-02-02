IPL 2023: Suresh Raina Heaps Huge Praise On Ravi Bishnoi, Compares Him To Rashid Khan

Former India player Suresh Raina on Wednesday, paid an incredible compliment to young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, comparing him to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in a build up to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

"If you see all the big bowlers who have earned their stripes in Test cricket, I think Bishnoi with his character and way of delivering the ball, will become someone like Rashid Khan," he said on a new episode of 'Legends Lounge' available on JioCinema.

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha thinks left-handed batter Tilak Varma, who had a breakout IPL 2022 with Mumbai Indians, is a special talent.

"He's from Hyderabad. I have seen his development since he was a kid. I am talking about him in U-15 and U-16 cricket and how hard he works. His schedule involves going to the ground at 6 AM and coming home at 6 PM. He only takes a 30-45-minute lunch break. He is thoroughly dedicated."

Ex-India left-arm pacer R.P. Singh picked left-handed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, as a potential gen-next batsman.

"If you look at his batting in the domestic circuit, you can tell there is something different about him. His game-reading sense, his batting technique, or his know-how of how to end a match. The good thing about him is that even if he makes 50, he is looking ahead at his 100."

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel wanted to name Varma for his choice of batter as well considering he has seen him bloom in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, but decided to talk about Delhi Capitals' batter Prithvi Shaw and Gujarat Titans' bowler Yash Dayal.

"The way (Shaw) has been batting in domestic games, we can see he plays well."

"Questions have been raised about his fitness and if he overcomes all these doubts, I think he has an incredible future ahead of him. My choice for bowler is Yash Dayal. Good bowler. If there was a standout bowler last year, I think everyone could see it was Yash Dayal."

Inputs from IANS