IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur Traded From Delhi Capitals To Kolkata Knight Riders

India pacer Shardul Thakur has been acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders from Delhi Capitals on Monday ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction.

The pacer was bought by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 10.75 crore. As per an ESPNcricinfo report, the move was completed in an all-cash deal.

In his first season at Delhi Capitals, Thakur was not at his best as he grabbed 15 wickets in 14 matches after finishing with 21 scalps in last season for Chennai Super Kings. The 31-year-old also contributed with the bat and scored 120 runs with a strike rate of almost 138.

The right-arm-pacer is part of the Indian squad for the New Zealand tour where Men in Blue is slated to play six white-ball games, commencing from November 18.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in New Zealand. Thakur has been named in India's ODI squad which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.

With the inclusion of Thakur, Kolkata Knight Riders have traded three players including Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz before the trading window closes on Tuesday.

IPL mini auction will take place in Kochi on December 23. In addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse, each team will have an additional INR 5 crore to spend at this auction, making the overall purse INR 95 crore.