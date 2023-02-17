IPL 2023 Schedule Announced: Gujarat Titans To Face CSK In Season Opener On March 31, Final On May 28

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off with a clash between defending champions Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

On the next day of the opening match, Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow in double-header on April 1.

The IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.

IPL's most successful side Mumbai Indians will open its campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

Mumbai Indians will face off against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings on April 8 and May 6. The final will be held on May 28. A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.

After staging IPL across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games respectively in the league stage.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later.

Check the full schedule here: