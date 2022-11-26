IPL 2023: RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis Hails Virat Kohli, Terms Him 'Bigger Alpha Male'



Virat Kohli needs no introduction, his name itself has become a brand and the former Indian skipper is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. In the last T20 World Cup, Virat once again proved that his aggression and competitiveness are unmatchable on the field. Kohli who use to lead the Men in Blue and IPL franchise quit captaincy last year to focus on his batting and that decision has given fruitful results so far. Now, after Virat, RCB roped in South African player Faf du Plessis to lead the Bangalore franchise.

Now, in a recent interview with media outlet The Grade Cricketer, du Plessis opened up about leading RCB with Kohli as one of their teammates. In the interview, Faf highlighted his equation with the Indian superstar and how he tried to build a relationship rather than competing with Kohli.

He said that " Kohli is a much bigger alpha (male) than me. You don’t try and compete. The ego is the thing where peacocks generally clash. Then like the feathers come out and you want to see who has got the shiniest in the room. Luckily, I get that about people and relationships."

“I don’t try and outshine someone else in the dressing room. I try and build a relationship. With Virat, that was exactly my point of entry,” he said.

Du Plessis hailed the competitive spirit of the former RCB captain and called him a 'superhuman'.

“I had played against him for so long. He is one of the most competitive guys in the world of cricket to play against. You sit there and you go - how does this guy have so much energy? Every single time a wicket falls, doesn’t matter if it’s a No.11 or an opening batter, his passion for celebration is like you just have to go, ‘I’ll take my hats off to you’. He’s superhuman.” said the South African batter.

Plessis was also quick to reflect on the other side of Kohli which he saw up close as his teammate. Plessis highlighted Kohli's caring nature and called him 'a family guy'.

“When you play with him, you see there is the other side, which is this caring guy that just wants to play cricket and actually a real family guy. He’s amazing,” concluded Plessis.