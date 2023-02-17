IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Pacer Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out Of Season Due To Injury

Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League owing to a stress fracture surgery. Prasidh has suffered a lumbar stress fracture and has been advised surgery which will mean he needs more time to recover and get back to competitive cricket.

"We are doing everything possible to support and aid Prasidh's recovery process. The Royals family wants to extend its best wishes to the pace bowler for a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing him steaming in soon," the franchise said in a statement.

"Rajasthan Royals would also like to state that our coaching staff has been actively identifying and developing a talented pool of pacers through our trials and preparatory camps, and is keen on seeing the progress being made by them. The franchise should be able to review and make a decision on Prasidh’s replacement for IPL 2023 in due time," it added.

Last edition's runners-up picked West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder for Rs 5.75 Cr and England batter Joe Root for Rs 1 Cr in the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December.

Rajasthan have a bunch of pacers to replace Krishna in the squad with the likes of Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Asif, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult and Jason Holder are some of the seam bowling options they have at their disposal.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Jason Holder, Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.