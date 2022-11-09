IPL 2023 Mini Auction To Take Place In Kochi On December 23

Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction will take place in Kochi on December 23 ahead of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

In addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse, each team will have an additional INR 5 crore (approx. US $607,000) to spend at this auction, making the overall purse INR 95 crore (approx. US $11.5 million), ESPNcricinfo reported.

All ten Indian Premier League franchises are working around the clock to determine which players to keep and who to release by November 15 the deadline set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

After last year's auction, Punjab Kings had the most money left over - INR 3.45 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants had spent it all. The Chennai Super Kings had INR 2.95 crore left, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore INR 1.55 crore, Rajasthan Royals are left with INR 0.95 crore, and Kolkata Knight Riders INR 0.45 crore.

The last year's champions Gujarat Titans have left with INR 0.15 crore, while three other teams - Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals - received INR 0.10 crore.

Earlier in February, the IPL had a massive auction in which 204 players were purchased (out of a maximum possible 217 slots that were open).

There were 107 cap players and 97 uncapped players. The total amount invested was Rs 551.7 crores. The sold players were distributed as follows: 137 Indians and 67 overseas players.