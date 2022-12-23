IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: Stage Set In Kochi For 87 Remaining Slots

-
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: From Stokes To Sikandar Raza - Overseas Players To Watch Out For!
All-rounders will be in huge demand among teams as they play a huge role in T20 format cricket. Here is the list of overseas players who will attract eyeballs:
Ben Stokes (all-rounder)
Cameron Green (all-rounder)
Sam Curran (all-rounder)
Sikandar Raza (batter)
Shakib Al Hasan (all-rounder)
-
01:29 PM
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: Indian Uncapped Players To Bet On!
The recent domestic performers are expected to get paid for their hard work with hefty money. Here are some of the players to look for:
Yash Thakur (fast bowler)
N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper-batter)
Sanvir Singh (bowling all-rounder)
Mukesh Kumar (fast bowler)
-
01:20 PM
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: ALL Eyes On Uncapped Players!
There will be a huge excitement among 282 uncapped players to earn a place in world's richest cricketing league. Four players are from associate nations also.
-
01:14 PM
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: How Many Players Will Get The Contract?
A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.
-
12:20 PM
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: One In A Lifetime Experience For Many!
A total of 405 players will go under hammer in Kochi. 296 uncapped players are also in fray to decide their fortune in world's attractive cricketing league.
Of a scenic Auction venue, team strategies, preps and more..
How have the franchises geared up for the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 pic.twitter.com/azQRQu4Bht
-
12:09 PM
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: Millions Will Be Spend To Get The Targeted Player!
Before we go into the auction, let us take a look at the purse of each team.
Read more here: IPL 2023 Auction: Which Team Has The Maximum/Minimum Purse In Kochi? Check Details Here
Squads
Squads
Purse remaining
Here’s how the teams stack up ahead of the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 pic.twitter.com/LSDwyBsQJI
-
12:01 PM
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: The Big Day Is Here!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 auction ahead of the next edition of the tournament. The auction is happening for the first time in Kochi. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the bidding stage!
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: Stage Set In Kochi For 87 Remaining Slots
Ankit Bisht
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 01:43 PM IST
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 01:43 PM IST
IPL Mini Auction 2023 Live News Updates: Kochi will become the centre stage of the Indian Premier League franchises on Friday as the mini-auction for 87 remaining spots will take place ahead of the next edition of the tournament.
A total of 405 cricketers will test their fate in the high-voltage action across ten teams. Top players from across the world have been shortlisted for the auction ahead of the next edition of the IPL.
132 players overseas players including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Rilee Rossouw and Harry Brook will go under the hammer.
23 December 2022