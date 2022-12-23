IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: Stage Set In Kochi For 87 Remaining Slots

IPL Mini Auction 2023 Live News Updates: Kochi will become the centre stage of the Indian Premier League franchises on Friday as the mini-auction for 87 remaining spots will take place ahead of the next edition of the tournament.

A total of 405 cricketers will test their fate in the high-voltage action across ten teams. Top players from across the world have been shortlisted for the auction ahead of the next edition of the IPL.

132 players overseas players including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Rilee Rossouw and Harry Brook will go under the hammer.