IPL 2023: Fans Rejoice As MS Dhoni Smashes Huge Sixes In Practice Session, Video Goes Viral

CSK (Chennai Super Kings) skipper MS Dhoni will probably grace cricket fans with his presence for the final time as he is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). Although, Dhoni has not officially announced it but fans are anticipating that this might be his last season as a player for the beloved franchise.

The 41-year-old wants to leave no stone unturned as he was spotted practicing in the nets and smashing the bowler for some mighty sixes. Check out the video here:



The Super Kings have released Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N. Jagadeesan, C. Hari Nishaanth, K. Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, and Robin Uthappa, who has announced his retirement.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan spoke about how tough it is to release players who have been part of several of CSK's winning campaigns, with the franchise being "very passionate with the players".

He also hoped that after two long years, CSK will finally get to play on their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK won their fourth IPL title in the UAE in 2021 before a below-par performance this year saw them finish ninth in the 10-team tournament with four wins and 10 losses.

"Obviously, the last two years we were not able to play at home and the current decision is that we will be able to play in our home ground. We have taken that into account, and the team management based on that has decided to release the players," he added.