IPL 2023 Auction: Which Team Has The Maximum/Minimum Purse In Kochi? Check Details Here

IPL 2023 Auction: Here is the list of teams with their purse which will be in focus in the high-voltage bidding process in Kochi.

All the teams are geared up to go full throttle for Friday's IPL 2023 auction which will see teams fighting for their targeted players in Kochi.

From the pool of 405 players who are shortlisted for the cash-rich league's auction, only 87 (including 30 overseas) will get buyers across ten teams of the tournament.

All eyes will be on the biggest bid of the day which can come from any team for any player.

A total of 273 Indian players and 132 overseas - including four from associate nations will be among the options for the franchises.

However, most of the sides have maintained their core players and will only bid for a few remaining spots in their squads. Ahead of the auction, the teams were asked to submit the list of their retained and released players and ten teams have kept their core intact.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Here is the list of teams with the remaining purse and available players slot: