IPL 2023 Auction To Be Held On December 16, This Year: Report

Indian Premier League 2023 is one of the highly anticipated events of cricketing sport that will be held in the traditional home-and-away format in India next year. As per the latest developments on the same, it has been learnt that teams have already started preparing for the same and the IPL 2023 auction could take place in December, this year.

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held in Bengaluru on December 16, a TOI report stated.

Let us tell you that, unlike last year's mega auction, this year's bidding event would be low-key and with less number of players to go under the hammer. In another update, it was reported that the salary purse for IPL franchises may be increased by Rs 5 crore this year. While the salary purse was Rs 90 crore, the purse could be Rs 95 crore this year.

Much awaited tournament of the country will see the return of the home-and-away format after three years, as due to Covid-19 the previous editions were shifted to UAE and were held in a bio bubble. Meanwhile, the 2022 edition was played only across four venues in Mumbai and Pune again due to a possible third wave of COVID in the country.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home-and-away format with all the 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” BCCI’s outgoing president Sourav Ganguly had mentioned in his letter to state associations on September 22.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2022 title was won by Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. The Indian Premier League saw many changes in the format of the game and the number of teams. In the last edition of IPL, two new teams, Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans were added to the pool, which took the total of teams to 8. Also, more matches were increased in the new format.