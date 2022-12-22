IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming And Date: When And Where To Watch Bidding Action Live On TV And Online

A picture of the IPL Auction 2022 which was held in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

The stage is set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi which will take place on Friday, December 23. A total of 405 cricketers will test their fate in the high-voltage action for the remaining 87 spots across ten teams.

Top players from across the world have been shortlisted for the auction ahead of the next edition of the IPL. 132 players including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Rilee Rossouw and Harry Brook.

Apart from the foreign stars, 273 Indian players including Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey will also be in a queue for joining the world's richest T20 league.

This will be the 16th IPL auction since the commencement of the tournament in 2008. For the first time, Kochi is playing host to the mega-money event. Earlier this year before the start of the IPL 2022, teams were completely revamped in the auction that took place in February in Bengaluru.

Before the auction, 163 players were retained by the franchises whereas 85 players were released from their existing squads.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2023 Auction:

When And Where Will The IPL 2023 Auction Be Held?

The IPL 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

What Time The IPL 2023 Auction Will Start?

The IPL 2023 Auction will commence at 02:30 PM.

Where To Watch IPL Auction 2023 Live On TV And Online?

The live telecast of IPL Auction 2023 will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels while online viewers can watch the bidding action live on JioCinema app and website.

Who Will Be The Auctioneer At IPL 2023 Auction?

Hugh Edmeades is perform the duty of auctioneer in Kochi. Edmeades took over from Richard Madley in 2018 and has been hosting the IPL auction ever since.