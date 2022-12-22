IPL 2023 Auction: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green Among Others In Fray For Huge Pay Cheques

Ahead of the cricketing battle which will be played on the field, team management and support staff will be on the edge of their seats for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

Ten teams will have the buy as many as 87 players from the pool of 405 players. Out of 87 available slots, 30 have been marked for overseas players.

Some homegrown talents and England's T20I specialists will be in huge demand for the next edition of the IPL.

All-rounder Sam Curran, who was named the Player of the 2022 T20 World Cup, is expected to attract intense bidding and end up with a million dollar deal.

He is only 24 and teams will look at him as a long-term investment. Back in 2019, Punjab Kings made him an IPL millionaire before he moved to Chennai Super Kings who would be looking to buy him back.

Curran, who missed the 2022 season as he was recovering from a back injury, has set his base price at Rs 2 crore.

The all-rounders have been listed in the second set to come up for bidding. The venue of the auction is not the usual Bengaluru as Kochi gets to host the keenly followed event.

Curran's English teammates including Test skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook are also likely to land fat pay cheques. Stokes is a super star of the game and delivers in the toughest of situations while Brook made a name for himself in the Test format with three centuries against Pakistan after already proving his worth in the shorter-formats.

Stokes has set his base price at Rs 2 crore and Brook at Rs 1.5 crore.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will also be watching the proceedings keenly. He has not looked back in the shortest format after getting the opportunity to open for Australia in India earlier this year.

Many were surprised that he was not picked in the World Cup squad initially but he was eventually drafted in after Josh Inglis got injured.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be another big name with a base price of Rs 2 crore. He was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad alongside West Indian Nicholas Pooran.

Williamson's strike rate in T20s has been questioned but he remains a very good leadership choice in case a franchise is looking for captaincy material.

Pooran, who quit West Indies captaincy after an early exit from the T20 World Cup, has not been in the best of forms of late but is expected to secure a decent deal.

Former England Test skipper Joe Root has also thrown his hat into the ring.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has been among the top T20 players over the past 12 months, can also attract a heavy bid.

Agarwal sought after among Indians





Out of favour India Test opener Agarwal will go under the hammer in Set 1 comprising batters. He has kept his base price at Rs 1 crore and teams are likely to go after him. Punjab had released him earlier this year and appointed Shikhar Dhawan the captain instead.

A good IPL is crucial for Agarwal as he aims to get back into the India fold.

Veteran Ishant Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat are Indian pace bowling options available to the teams. If Ishant doesn't get a deal, he might not carry on playing for Delhi in domestic cricket.

Among the uncapped Indians who could break the bank include pacers Shivam Mavi and Yash Thakur. Having released by CSK, Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan should be in demand after smashing a record five straight centuries in List A cricket.

(With PTI inputs)