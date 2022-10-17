IPL 2023: All 10 Teams Asked To Submit List Of Retained Players By November 15: Report

The Indian Premier League 2023 is around the corner and the franchises have started the preparations. As per the latest reports on the same, all the 10 IPL franchises have now been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15, said a senior official of a franchise on Sunday. Reportedly, the BCCI will hold an auction for next year's IPL in December this year.

This year, IPL's auction would be held in the third week of December in Bengaluru and reportedly it would be a mini-auction, unlike last year's mega auction. It is expected that most franchises will keep 15 core players and release the rest for them to enter the auction with at least 10 crores, if not more.

It is also learnt that even the salary cap is likely to be increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore for the next season. However, at the mini-auction, the franchises can bid for players with the balance amount left after what they spent during the last mega-auction and also with the amount they get after releasing the players they want to give back to the auction pool.

Punjab Kings and CSK have Rs 3.45 and Rs 2.95 crore left respectively after the last auction while Lucknow Super Giants had exhausted their full purse.

Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs 10 lakh left from last season while defending champions Gujarat Titans have Rs 15 lakh in their kitty. KKR have Rs 45 lakh left while Rajasthan Royals have Rs 95 lakh in their purse. RCB have Rs 1.55 crore left.

Let us tell you that, the much-awaited tournament of the country will see the return of the home-and-away format after three years, as due to Covid-19 the previous editions were shifted to UAE and were held in a bio bubble.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home-and-away format with all the 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” BCCI’s outgoing president Sourav Ganguly had mentioned in his letter to state associations on September 22.