New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: South African batsman, Faf du Plessis was named as the new skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022. On Saturday, RCB former skipper Virat Kohli passed on the captaincy baton to former South African skipper Faf.

Du Plessis, who until last year represented Chennai Super Kings, was picked up by RCB for Rs 7 crore at the IPL mega auction last month. He left Australian Glenn Maxwell and India’s Dinesh Karthik behind in the race of front-runners to lead the side.

Why Faf was named RCB's Captain?

As per Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB, Faf was among their top priorities at the IPL auctions. Because, he bring his great leadership skills to the team and is experienced in the format and a proven campaigner in the IPL.

Also, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, RCB said, "Faf is a world-class player, he also has tremendous ability to lead on the international stage in all three formats of the game. His experience and inclusive style of leadership will certainly be crucial in maximizing the knowledge from all of the leaders within our RCB squad."

The South African has scored 2935 runs in the 100 matches of IPL during his time with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. Faf du Plessis was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for scoring 86 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final.

Faf played a crucial role in helping CSK clinch the IPL 2021 title. He smashed 86 off 59 balls to take CSK to their fourth title. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer last season with 633 runs from 16 matches behind teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad. Faf du Plessis has also led South Africa from December 2016 to February 2020. He was appointed as Proteas' full-time T20I captain in February 2013, before he took over the Test captaincy from AB de Villiers in 2016.

Apart from South Africa, he had led other teams in T20 formats such as World XI in international cricket, Comilla Victorians, Paarl Rocks, St Kitts, and Nevis Patriots, and St Lucia Kings.

If talking about South African batsman winning stats, in a total of 40 T20Is Faf had won 25 matches. In other formats, he led SA in 36 Tests, 39 ODIs of which South Africa won 18, 28 respectively with a win percentage of 48.16.

Meanwhile, expressing his delight in being appointed as RCB captain, Faf du Plessis said, "The opportunity to be the captain of a franchise like RCB is massive and a role I was glad to accept. The work is just going to begin as we try to build off the success the team has enjoyed in previous years. I would like to thank RCB management and the coaching team for entrusting me with the role and I will do my best to ensure a successful season this time with the desired outcome."

