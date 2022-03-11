New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Who will be the next captain of RCB? It's a question that Bangalore fans are asking ever since Virat Kohli, the former skipper of RCB call quits on it. A few days ago, RCB had announced that they will be announcing their next captain on the 12th of March in their Unbox event.

Who will lead RCB in the upcoming edition of IPL 2022? The answer to that question will be out on March 12 at 4 PM. RCB Unbox event will take place at the Museum Road, Church Street in Bangalore.

Sharing the info about the event, RCB wrote, "2022 season Captain’s Announcement is another key attraction of #RCBUnbox event.😎 The Leader of Our Pride will be….🦁 Be there on 12th March 2022 at Museum Cross Road, Church Street to find out. 👊🏻."

Probable RCB Captain for Upcoming tournament:

As per several media reports and buzz on social media, Faf Du Plessis, the latest buy of RCB from the IPL 2022 Mega Auction can be named as the captain OR Glen Maxwell, who was among the 3 retained players ahead of the auction could lead RCB's side in the upcoming tournament.

The final verdict will be out soon, however, there are many fans who believe that the talismanic batsman, Virat could return to lead RCB's side. This speculation comes after Virat Kohli had dropped a message for his fans and announced that there's an important news and left the audience on a cliffhanger.

“Renewed Energy. Excited for the IPL season. There’s important news...” - Virat Kohli has a message for all of you RCB fans! 🗣Location: Museum Cross Road, Church Street, Bengaluru, Date: 12.03.2022, Time: 12 pm to 8 pm," RCB captioned the video.

Kohli had announced before the start of the 2021 season that it would be his last as RCB's captain.“I’ve spoken to the squad this evening before the second leg of the tournament starts, to inform everyone that this is going to be my last leg in the IPL as captain of RCB,” Kohli had said while stepping down from captaincy.

