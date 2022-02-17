New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With the IPL 2022 mega auction done and dusted, the focus now shifts to potential captaincy candidates for the franchises who still don't have a designated captain before the start of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. On Wednesday, KKR announced their new skipper and named Shreyas Iyer as the new KKR captain.

Apart from KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are the two teams that haven't appointed any captain yet. Meanwhile, In the Mega Auction of IPL 2022, every team jotted down their favourites and placed their highest bids on the players ticking all right boxes.

Among them, KKR was the one who placed the highest bid on Shreyas and bought him for Rs 12.25 crores. The Shah Rukh Khan franchise was somewhere sure they wanted Shreyas to lead the team in the upcoming tournament. Having said that, Punjab Kings and RCB also placed some interesting bids and roped in some players that can lead the team in the IPL 2022.

Here are likely captains of both the teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Captain - Faf Du Plessis/ Glen Maxwell

After, Virat Kohli called quits on being RCB Captain last year, RCB started prepping and jotting down their options for the same. RCB retained Kohli for Rs 15 crore but they did not announce their captain ahead of the mega auction.

RCB bought Faf for Rs 7 crore in the mega auction in Bengaluru and he can be appointed captain of the team. Du Plessis, who played for CSK till last season, has been one of the most consistent players in the IPL so far. He was in superb form for CSK during their victorious run in the IPL 2021 campaign, scoring 633 runs in 16 matches.

On the other hand, Glen Maxwell who was retained by RCB is also a potential candidate for RCB's Captaincy. The star batter was part of RCB's IPL 2021 run, amassing 513 runs at 42.75 along with six half-centuries. He was RCB's highest run-getter in last year's edition. Maxwell, who has the experience of leading Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, is also a certainty in the playing XI so he is definitely a captaincy choice.

Punjab Kings Likely Captain- Shikhar Dhawan/Mayank Agarwal

The Punjab-based franchise has Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal as the possible candidates who can succeed KL Rahul as the PBKS skipper for IPL 2022. The captaincy spot in the Punjab side was left vacant after Rahul reportedly asked the franchise to release him last year following which he was drafted by the new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants.

Shikhar Dhawan, the opening batter played for Delhi Capitals in the last few seasons and produced exceptional results along with Prithvi Shaw at the top. However, he was released by Delhi before the IPL auction and Punjab picked him for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction held in Bengaluru last weekend. Considering his experience and superb batting performances in the last few seasons of IPL, he is definitely a front-runner to become the next Punjab skipper.

On the other hand, opener Mayank Agarwal was one of the two players that the team decided to retain ahead of the mega auction and most experts felt that he could lead Punjab in IPL. However, there is no clarity as of now on his future as a captain in the Punjab team. Agarwal is an attacking batter and if he indeed gets the opportunity to lead, it will be interesting to see his captaincy skills.

Posted By: Ashita Singh