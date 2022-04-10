Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Two of the most successful franchises in IPL history with a maximum number of title wins, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are currently struggling in the ongoing 15th edition of Indian Premier League to win matches in their respective campaigns. Despite having a well-balanced side in, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK and Rohit Sharma-led MI have lost all four of their first four matches in this cash-rich league of 2022.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians have earlier qualified for playoffs after losing their first four games of the season. And for Chennai Super Kings, the tables have turned totally, usually, CSK is the first team to qualify for the playoffs as per earlier seasons' records. However, because of the entry of two new teams, the equations of the IPL points table have changed a raised a big question on whether any of these two franchises will be able to make the playoffs this season.

Can teams such as MI and CSK after losing 4 straight games qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs?

Mumbai Indians have done this miracle before as they were the only team in IPL history to reach the playoffs after losing their first four games of the season. Earlier, in the year 2015, MI was defeated by Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings in their first four matches but they didn't lose hope and made the playoffs and also won the IPL title that year, defeating CSK in the final.

MI fans can have faith in their favorite teams to turn the tables but this year, it would be a little hard for the five-time champions to manage to qualify for the playoffs as the dynamics of the games has changed the five-time champions. Let us inform you that, this year, MI has been defeated by DC, RR, KKR, and RCB till now.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings have never lost four consecutive matches at the start of the season. In 2020, Chennai had its worst campaign, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time. However, at that time too, CSK had not lost four games in a row standing at the bottom of the points table.

One of the most loved teams of IPL, Chennai Super Kings is known for doing miracles and leading from the front, this year the franchise had a slow start but it has the capability and most importantly a player like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It will be interesting to now see if Ravindra Jadeja-led yellow team can make a comeback.

Meanwhile, on April 11, KKR is leading the points table with 6 points and followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Two of the four teams in the top four are new franchises.

Posted By: Ashita Singh