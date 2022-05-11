New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: AB de Villiers will be back at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) next year in a new role, said a hopeful Virat Kohli on Wednesday during a light-hearted chat posted by the franchise on Twitter.

"I miss him a lot. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf... He is keenly observing RCB and hopefully, he will be here next year in some capacity," said the former RCB captain.

37-year-old de Villiers was a part of the RCB since 2011, but he announced his retirement from all forms of the game in November last year. Making the announcement, the South African legend said his "growing age has started to affect his game".

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," de Villiers had said.

de Villiers, in 156 matches, has scored 4,491 runs for the RCB at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of 151.68. He has also smashed 37 half-centuries and two centuries for the RCB.

'Never happened in my career'

Kohli, who has been having a tough Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, also spoke about his form on Wednesday. However, the 33-year-old - who has been dismissed for three golden ducks this season - said he doesn't pay heed to opinions and keeps critics at bay.

"It has never happened to me ever in my career I think, so I just smiled. I felt like I have seen everything that the game has to show," he said.

"They can't be in my shoes, they can't be in my shoes, they can't feel what I feel, they can't live those moments."

"You said how you cut the noise, you either mute the TV or don't pay attention to what people are saying and I do both of these things," said the former Indian skipper.

'Enjoy mutual respect'

The 33-year-old also spoke about his relationship with current RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and said he enjoys mutual respect with the South African cricketer.

"Me and Faf have always gotten along really well even before he was captain of South Africa. Faf is a guy who is sure of himself and he has full authority on the field," he said.

"He tells me sometimes, if I mention things, that he doesn't want to do that, which I respect a lot. That only makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under."

Last year in September, Kohli had said that he will leave RCB captaincy after the end of IPL 2021. Later, the RCB after the IPL 2022 mega auction declared du Plessis as their captain for the 15th season of the tournament.

