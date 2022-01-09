New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India is witnessing a massive surge in the cases of Covid as the numbers have touched over lakhs in the nation. In wake of rising Coronavirus cases in India, it is likely that the 15th season of the Indian Premier League might get delayed or held overseas.

Right now, BCCI is considering options to keep the tournament live for the season as they might shift the whole IPL overseas or they can opt for another plan for the same.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI is looking to call a meeting with franchise owners in January 2022 where they can discuss and prepare an alternate strategy to conduct the 15th edition of the league. Though the primary objective remains to host the tournament across the country in the usual home-away format, the Omicron threat can cause severe problems.

According to the same report, BCCI could hold the entire IPL 2022 in Mumbai across three stadiums - Wankhede, Brabourne, and DY Patil Stadium. They can also shift the entire IPL to another country and BCCI may turn to the middle-eastern country again depending on the covid situation.

Earlier, it was reported that BCCI is eyeing to begin the 15th edition on April 02 next year in Chennai. But it is being reported that the tournament might get started early, most likely in March 2022.

"The owners will be apprised of the alternatives as well as things to look forward to in the mega auction," multiple franchise owners confirmed to Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, BCCI is to hold the mega auction for the upcoming season in February, most likely on 12 and 13 of the month in Bengaluru. Although the official date is yet to be announced by the Board.

Recently, BCCI had postponed all upcoming domestic tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy, due to the pandemic. Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President said that the board is prioritising host-oriented tournaments at the same time.

Posted By: Ashita Singh