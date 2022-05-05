Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Umran Malik on Thursday in a match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 at 157 kmph. His delivery was the second-fastest delivery in the history of the Indian Premier League. Not only this, the young sensation broke his own record and delivered not one, but two consecutive fast deliveries of IPL 2022 at 156 kmph and 157kmph.

Umran broke his own record of 154.8KMPH and 156KMPH recorded earlier in the same game. His previous quickest was recorded in the last game against Chennai Super Kings when Umran bowled a searing yorker to Mahendra Singh Dhoni at 154ks.

In the list of fast bowl deliveries in the cash-rich league, Umran now stands second after Shaun Tait who delivered fastest bowl in IPL history at 157.3 kmph. The list further consists of Anrich Nortje – 156.2kmph at 3rd and again Anrich Nortje for his delivery of 155.2kmph at fourth and again on number 5 it lists Umran Malik - 154.8kmph.

Umran Malik was among two players retained by the SRH. In the last IPL, he received praise from many cricket pundits across the world. He also managed to woo all the critics and fans in the cricket fraternity with his talents. His final over - SRH's 20th, was by far his quickest in the Indian Premier League as he clocked 156 and 157 in back to back deliveries. The youngster had recently bagged his maiden five-wicket haul when SRH clashed against the Gujarat Titans.

Posted By: Ashita Singh