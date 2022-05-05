Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians on Thursday signed Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This replacement comes in after Mills injured his ankle and got ruled out of the remaining tournament of IPL 2022.

MI on Thursday took to Instagram to announce the same and wrote, "Tristan Stubbs to replace Tymal Mills in Mumbai Indians squad. Mumbai Indians have signed South African Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for Tymal Mills, who has sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the Tata IPL. The 21-year-old, talented middle-order batter, recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe."

The statement further added, "Tristan has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league. Tristan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season."

Meanwhile, Tymal's replacement Tristan Stubbs is a young 21-year old wicket-keeper from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half-centuries at a strike rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.

This year, MI is struggling to win as they were the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race of the 15th season of Indian Premier League. After losing 8 straight games, Mumbai Indians notched their first win of IPL 2022, beating Rajasthan Royal by five wickets on April 30.

The five-time champions will next face IPL 2022 debutants and leaders Gujarat Titans on May 6 at CCI-Brabourne Stadium. The 51st match of IPL 2022 will be played at 7:30 pm

Posted By: Ashita Singh