New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday that the IPL 2022 will begin in the last week of March, with annual bimonthly league event scheduled to have its conclusion in May. "I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India. The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - in India," Jay Shah said in an official statement.

BCCI secretary added that the board is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India and isn’t shifted to an overseas venue.

"I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India. The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the COVID-19 situation with new variants remains fluid. The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in venues before that," he added.

ALSO READ - IPL 2022 to be held in India without in-stadium crowd

Earlier, reports had emerged stating that the IPL 2022 will take place in India itself without in-stadium crowd. It added that Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI) and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and Pune could be the likely venues, if needed.

#UPDATE | #IPL2022 will be held in India without a crowd. Likely venues are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai & Pune if needed https://t.co/2VFyFBcKwg — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 22, 2022

The 2021 edition of IPL began in India without spectators but was postponed midway amid the emergence of COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubbles during second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later in September, the remaining part of IPL was finished in UAE.

The IPL auction is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma