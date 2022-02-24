New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 10-team Indian Premier League will start in Mumbai on March 26 and end on May 29 with around 40 percent crowd being allowed at the start of the tournament.

"The IPL will start on Saturday, March 26," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the news after the governing council meeting on Thursday.

With two new teams Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans added to the roster, there will be 74 matches that will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium along with Navi Mumbai's DY Patil ground and Gahunje Stadium in Pune.

"Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and to start with, it will be 40 percent. If the COVID situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be full house at the business end."

There has been no decision with regards to play-offs but Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host the final.

"Each team will play same number of games at each of the stadiums. Mumbai Indians will play four games at Wankhede Stadium. We are having as many as 12 double headers and it was decided that Saturday start (march 26) allows us to host a doubleheader on Sunday."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier said that plan is to hold IPL in India and likewise BCCI was ready in earnest to host it in the country. The second option was South Africa ths time but it was a distant option.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the tournament is set to wrap up on Sunday, May 29 and the venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided but there have been talks of holding them in Ahmedabad.

Also, as per reports, It is for the first time that IPL has been able to fill up all six sponsor slots - one title sponsor and five associate sponsors. Every year otherwise, there would remain a few vacant slots.

Posted By: Ashita Singh