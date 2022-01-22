New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: IPL 2022 will take place in India itself without a crowd, with Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium likely to be one of the venues, news agency ANI reported while quoting BCCI sources on Saturday. Cricket Club of India (CCI) and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and Pune could also be the other likely venues, if needed, the new agency ANI further quoted the sources in BCCI as saying.

Last year, the IPL was held in parts in India before being shifted to UAE in the later half of the year. The 2021 edition began in India without spectators but was postponed midway amid the emergence of COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubbles during second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later in September, the remaining part of IPL was finished in UAE.

Earlier, the BCCI had paid nearly Rs 150 Crore to Emirates Cricket Board to conduct the 13th edition of IPL in 2020 and second phase of IPL’s 14th edition last year. The Board is not ready to pay that kind of money for third consecutive year, various media reports quoted BCCI officials as saying.

Additionally, with two new teams coming in (Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises) the IPL has expanded to 10 franchises, and therefore the number of matches too will increase. "There are only three grounds in the UAE, so the wear and tear will be all the more. Secondly, look at a venue like Sharjah - it was so predictable last season, based on the toss. There has to be some freshness to the way things go about," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma