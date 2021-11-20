New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, while speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Saturday confirmed that the 15th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) would be held in India.

"I know you are all eagerly waiting to watch Chennai Super Kings play at Chepauk. The moment is not very far, the 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting with new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like," Jay Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"A lot of credit for CSK's success over the years has to go to N Srinivasan as he has stood by his team in the difficult times. I must add that Kasi Viswanathan is like a glue that binds the team together. Season by season he has navigated the team," he said while talking about Chennai Super Kings' success in the IPL.

The 14th season of the IPL was organised in India in April but was shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the deadly COVID-19 breached the bio-bubbles of several teams, infecting the players. Notably, IPL 2020 was also held on three grounds in the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 will have 10 teams after the BCCI confirmed that franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be added to it. This will only be the second edition of the cash-rich league that will have 10 teams. IPL 2022 will have 74 games, the BCCI has said, adding that all teams will play seven home and seven away matches.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad have been allotted a budget of Rs 33 crore by the BCCI to pick three players who go back into the pool before the mega auction begins. On the other hand, the other eight existing franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad - have been allowed to retain up to four players.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma