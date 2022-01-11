New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Tata Group will be replacing Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League for the upcoming edition. According to IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, "Tata group will be sponsoring the upcoming tournament of IPL 2022."

One of India's largest business conglomerates, the Tata Group, is all set to replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the Indian Premier League's title sponsor from this year, the event's governing council decided in a meeting on Tuesday.

"Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed.

Vivo had a deal of Rs 2200 crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022 but after the 2020 Galwan Valley military face-off between the Indian and Chinese Army soldiers, the brand took a break for a year with Dream11 replacing it.

However, Vivo were back as IPL tittle sponsor in 2021 even as speculation raged that they were looking to transfer the rights to a suitable bidder and the BCCI approved the move.

Meanwhile, Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with the league and as a result, during this period, Tata will remain the main sponsor.

IPL 2022, will be the biggest edition of all the 14th editions till now. For that, BCCI had added two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team and cleared them on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 mega auctions are also likely to be organized in the second week of February 2022 in Bengaluru. Although, no official date has been announced, as per several sources, the auction will take place on 12-13 Feb. Meanwhile, the 15th edition of IPL is also likely to start soon.





Posted By: Ashita Singh