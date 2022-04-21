New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: On Thursday, Chennai Super Kings, CSK announced a replacement for Adam Milne who got ruled out of Tata IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Now, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana has been signed by the team to replace the New Zealand pacer.

His replacement Pathirana is a young 19-year old medium pacer from Sri Lanka who was part of Sri Lanka’s U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. "He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

Meanwhile, this news comes in ahead of a big match between CSK and MI on April 21st. As per some reports, it was also said that CSK opener Devon Conway will be unavailable for selection for the next one week as he has left for South Africa for his wedding.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Conway will rejoin CSK on April 24. As per the rules, the opening batsman will have to stay in isolation for 3 days and clear all the protocols before joining the camp.

Amid all this and more CSK's IPL 2022 leg isn't going fabulous. The team is struggling in the current edition of IPL as in 6 matches the franchise has only won one. Earlier, Deepak Chahar, who was bought for Rs 14 crores by CSK got ruled out due to a back injury.

In the same statement, IPL also mentioned that 6 players among various teams have been replaced right now. Earlier, GT has replaced Jason Roy with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and KKR replaced Alex Hales with Aaron Finch and Mark Wood was replaced by Andrew Tye in LSG and Luvnith Sisodia has been replaced by Rajat Patidar in RCB.

