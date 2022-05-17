Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Kane Williamson's Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) kept their chances of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs after they defeated Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) by three runs in a nail-biting thriller here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Asked to bat first by Mumbai, Hyderabad made full use of the good batting surface at Wankhede after they posted a challenging 194-run target for Rohit Sharma's side. Although they lost opener Abhishek Sharma for just 9 runs, Priyam Garg (42 off 26) and Rahul Tripathi (76 off 44) helped Hyderabad make a quick recovery.

Tripathi, who struck his third half-century of the season, was particularly brutal during his innings, hitting nine fours and three sixes. Later, he also got a decent support from Nicholas Pooran, who made a quick 38 off 22 balls.

Garg, Tripathi, and Pooran smashed most of the Mumbai bowlers, including pacer Jasprit Bumrah who had a rare off-day on Tuesday. Ramandeep Singh, however, was the only bowler with some decent figures of 20/3 from his three overs.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, had a good opening start after their openers - Rohit Sharma (48 off 36) and Ishan Kishan (43 off 34) - found their mojo back. However, they failed to convert their quickstarts into fifties.

Despite a quick and solid start, Mumbai's middle-order failed after Daniel Sams (15 off 11), Tilak Varma (8 off 9), and Tristan Stubbs (2 off 2) were dismissed cheaply.

However, when if seemed that all hopes are lost for Mumbai, Tim David came to crease and smashed a quick fire 18-ball 46. Ramandeep Singh also remained not out at 14 off 6 balls, but their innings were not enough for Mumbai to cross the line.

In the end, Hyderabad defeated Mumbai by just three runs to keep playoff hopes alive.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20).

Mumbai Indians: 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Malik 3/23).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma