New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will face Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 12th match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match between the two sides will be played at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 4th, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants:

Pitch Report

The pitch at DY Patil in Navi Mumbai is expected to provide reasonable bounce to the bowlers while one can anticipate a rather high-scoring match with average score of 160-70 looking at the previous matches that were played here.

Weather Forecast

The temperature at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 35°C during the matchday with 57% humidity and 21 km/hr wind speed. There are 10 percent chances of precipitation during the game.

SRH vs LSG: Dream XI predictions

KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Kane Williamson, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni (vice captain), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye.

SRH vs LSG: Playing XI

SRH: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, and Kyle Mayers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips (wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Umran Malik (wicket-keeper), Saurabh Dubey, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natrajan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh