New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League on Friday, April 15th. The match between the two teams will be played at Brabourne stadium at 7:30 pm and the live-action can be viewed on Star Sports Network and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Kolkata and Hyderabad:

SRH vs KKR: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match.

SRH vs KKR: Weather Forecast

The temperature at Brabourne Stadium is expected to hover around 30°C during the matchday with 64 percent humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are 5 percent chances of precipitation during the game.

SRH vs KKR: Dream 11 Prediction

Sam Billings, Kane Williamson, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Pat Cummins (C), Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav (VC), T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs KKR: Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Dar, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH vs KKR: Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

