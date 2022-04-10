New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In the 21st game of the 15th edition of Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, tournament debutants Gujarat Titans under the leadership of Hardik Pandya will face Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, April 11. The match between the two will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 pm and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

SRH vs GT Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy has been neutral so far. As per earlier games, pacers are likely to get assisted by the pitch and spinners can also come into the action later. Toss-winning side should choose to bowl first.

SRH vs GT Weather Forecast

The temperature at DY Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 36°C during the matchday with 51% humidity and 21 km/hr wind speed. There are 10 percent chances of precipitation during the game.

SRH vs GT Dream XI

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

SRH vs GT Probable Playing XI

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

GT: Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

SRH vs GT Full Squad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, and B Sai Sudharshan.

