New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shah Rukh Khan owned IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday named Shreyas Iyer as the new skipper of KKR. Taking to official Twitter handle today, KKR broke the news and shared that none other than their top buy from IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Iyer will be leading the KKR team in the upcoming 15th edition of IPL 2022.

Sharing the update, KKR official handled captioned it, " Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, say hello to the New Skipper of #GalaxyofKnights #ShreyasIyer."

🚨 Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, say hello 👋 to the NEW SKIPPER of the #GalaxyOfKnights



অধিনায়ক #ShreyasIyer @ShreyasIyer15 #IPL2022 #KKR #AmiKKR #Cricket pic.twitter.com/veMfzRoPp2

In the Mega Auction of Bengaluru for IPL 2022, Shah Rukh Khan's team had bought Shreyas Iyer for a whopping price of Rs 12.25 crores.

Posted By: Ashita Singh