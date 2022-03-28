New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. The 5th match of the IPL will mark the inaugural game for both sides in this latest edition of the Cricket's carnival and will begin at 7:30 pm on March 29, 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals:

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Pune stadium is expected to favour the bowlers in the game. But, as the match makes progress the pitch can become slow and provide batsmen an added advantage.

Weather Forecast:

The temperature at Pune is expected to hover around 31°C on the matchday with 29% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Dream 11

Jos Buttler( C), Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Umran Malik.

Probable Playing XI:

SRH: Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

RR: Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Full Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jruel (wicket-keeper), Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Prasidh Krishna.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips (wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Umran Malik (wicket-keeper), Saurabh Dubey, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natrajan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

