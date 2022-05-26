New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: This Friday will see the clash of two Royal teams that is Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals for the qualifier 2 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. The match between the two teams will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7: 30 pm and will be aired on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the IPL to enter the qualifiers. In the match RCB batsman, Rajat Patidar displayed his fiery batting and scored 112 to take RCB's total to 207 in 120 balls. LSG however failed to chase the total and lost thier chance to qualify for Qualifier 2 of the Cash-rich league.

The Qualifier 2 winner will be the 2nd finalist of IPL 2022 and later will clash with Gujarat Titans in the summit clash of the marquee event to fight for the title of Indian Premier League.

Here are Key Players to watch out for in Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2:

Yuzvendra Chahal

The purple cap holder, Yuzvendra Chahal is currently crushing batsmen with his deliveries. The RR spinner has prized out the best of the batsmen this season and his stats stands at 26 wickets in 15 matches. Yuzvendra's performance will likely be a game-changer in the Qualifier of IPL 2022.

Rajat Patidar

The 28-year-old batsman is currently the talk of the cricket industry for his mind-blowing innings of 112 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of IPL 2022. His fiery innings led RCB to win and break their jinx of losing the eliminators. Each and every eye will be on this batsman.

Faf du Plessis

The new RCB skipper is one of the top scorers for the Bangalore franchise. Opening the innings, Faf has displayed some fiery batting for the team in the league stage of the Indian Premier League. In one of the most important match of the tournament, Faf woul hope to score big to enter the finals

Jos Buttler

The RR opener had smashed 491 runs in the first 7 games. Jos Buttler looked all set to break Virat Kohli’s season record of 973 runs. His tally current stands at 718 from 15 games. His 88 help Rajasthan reach 188/6 after 20 overs however the team failed to win the match against GT. Buttler will be a key player to watch out for in the most important match of the tournament.

Virat Kohli

No, doubt Virat Kohli's IPL 2022 is one of the worst seasons for him. No one can underestimate Virat Kohli and his batting. The star batsman almost got back his form in a crucial match against Gujarat Titans which led RCB to get 2 points that helped them enter the playoffs. His performance in the Qualifier 2 against RR will be crucial. VK also has a history of scoring high runs against RR in previous seasons of IPL.

