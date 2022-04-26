Pune | Jagran Sports Desk: An all-round performance from the bowlers, especially spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Kuldeep Sen, helped Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs here at the match 39th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Opting to bowl first, RCB bowlers did a good job in restricting Rajasthan to 144 in their 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj (2/30) and Josh Hazlewood (2/19) decimated the Rajasthan's top order, giving Bangalore a good start in the first innings of the match.

Following top order's failure, Ashwin, who was sent up the order, and skipper Samson stablised the Rajasthan innings. However, just when their partnership was looking threatening, Wanindu Hasaranga (2/23) dismissed Samson (27), bringing Bangalore back in the game.

Wickets kept tumbling for Rajasthan as they lost Ashwin (17) and Daryl Mitchell (16) in quick succession, but Riyan Parag smashed 56 not out off just 31 balls, helping his team set a 145-run target for Bangalore.

Bangalore would have come with hopes to chase the target easily, but things didn't go as per their plans. The plan to open with Virat Kohli also failed as the stylish right-hand batsman's poor form continued after he got out to Prasidh Krishna for just nine runs.

Although, skipper du Plessis (23) and Rajat Patidar (16) tried to bring things back on track for Bangalore, they too were dismissed quickly by Rajasthan bowlers. Glenn Maxwell's poor form also continued after he got out for a golden duck to Kuldeep Sen, who picked four wickets for just 20 runs in his 3.3 overs.

Following Maxwell's wicket, all eyes turned towards Dinesh Karthik, who has helped his side finish multiple games this season. However, Karthik even failed on Tuesday as Rajasthan won comfortably by 29 runs to reach the top of the points table.

Rajasthan now has 12 points with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.561 from eight matches. Bangalore, on the other hand, is at the fifth place with 10 points and -0.572 NRR from nine games.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 144 for 8 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 56 not out Sanju Samson 27; Josh Hazlewood 2/19, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2/23, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115 all out in 19.3 overs (Faf du Plessis 23; Kuldeep Sen 4/20, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/17).

