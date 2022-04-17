New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: On April 18th in the 30th match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will face Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will be played at Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 pm. According to the IPL points table on April 17th, Rajasthan is in 4th position with 3 wins and 2 losses and 6 points, on the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are in the 6th position with 3 wins and 3 losses.

Here's everything you need to know about the 30th match of the IPL 2022 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals:

RR vs KKR: Pitch Report

The last game played at Brabourne pitch was high scoring and based on that game RR and KKR can be favored to batsmen. Toss winning side should choose to bowl first.

RR vs KKR: Weather Forecast

The temperature at Brabourne Stadium is expected to hover around 31°C during the matchday with 69 percent humidity and 23 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

RR vs KKR: Dream XI

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

RR vs KKR: Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

RR vs KKR: Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jruel (wicket-keeper), Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

