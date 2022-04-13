Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Following their unexpected loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with table topper Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 14 here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin at 7.30 pm.

Gujarat Titans have performed exceptionally in the tournament so far, winning three out of their four games. They have six points with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.097.

Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson too have been wonderful in IPL 2022. Like Gujarat Titans, they have also won three games from their four matches and have six points with a NRR of +0.951.

Here's everything you need to know about the 24th match of the IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals:

Weather forecast:

The temperature is expected to hover around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius with 50 per cent to 53 per cent humidity. The wind speed, meanwhile, will be around 16 to 18 km per hour.

Pitch report:

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will provide assistance to the pacers, and the average first innings score is expected to be around 160 to 170. However, the dew factor might play a key role in the second half of the match.

Dream 11 prediction:

Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Trent Boult.

Probable playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/ Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, and Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan/ Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, and Lockie Ferguson.

Full Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jruel (wicket-keeper), Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, David Millier, Gurkreeat Singh Maan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mathew Wade (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Domnic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, and R Sai Kishor.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma