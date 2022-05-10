Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, May 10th. The match between Delhi and Rajasthan will be played at DY Patil Stadium Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai starting at 7:30 pm. Currently, Rajasthan Royals is at number 3rd in the IPL points table with 14 points while Delhi Capitals is at 5th position with only 10 points.

Here's everything you need to know from the pitch report to Dream 11 and the probable playing XI of the 58th match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

RR vs DC Pitch Report:

The pitches at DY Patil Stadium is expected to turn and bounce a little more than in the first half of the season with the tracks tiring out and becoming slower. The pitch will assist batsmen to get big scores after getting set on the wicket.

RR vs DC Dream 11:

Jos Buttler, 2 David Warner, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Devdutt Padikkal, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Prasidh Krishna.

RR vs DC Probable Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Devdutt Padikkal, 6. James Neesham / Rassie van der Dussen, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Kuldeep Sen.

Delhi Capitals: 1. David Warner, 2. KS Bharat / Mandeep Singh / Prithvi Shaw, 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), 5. Rovman Powell, 6. Ripal Patel, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Khaleel Ahmed.\

RR vs DC Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

