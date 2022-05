New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League on May 20th. The match between the two teams will be played at Brabourne Stadium starting at 7:30 pm. Chennai Super Kings is officially out of the playoffs race and currently, the team stands at second last spot on the IPL points while Rajasthan Royals has almost qualified for the playoffs but today's win can put a solid stamp on their contender ship to the qualifiers.

Here's everything you need to know about the 68th match between Chennai and Rajasthan:

RR vs CSK Pitch Report:

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is a high-scoring one. The average first innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 157 while the average 2nd innings total is 147. Toss winning team can choose bowling first.

RR vs CSK Dream 11 prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Choudhary.

RR vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Devdutt Padikkal, 6. Shimron Hetmyer / James Neesham, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Kuldeep Sen / Obed McCoy.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Robin Uthappa / Shivam Dube, 5 Ambati Rayudu / N Jagadeesan, 6 MS Dhoni (captain, wk), 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Simarjeet Singh, 10 Mukesh Choudhary, 11. Maheesh Theekshana / Matheesha Pathirana.

RR vs CSK: Full squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out of IP MS Dhoni (Captain, wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati.

