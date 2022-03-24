New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29. Their opening match will be played at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 pm.

Rajasthan Royals is the winner of the inaugural edition of IPL, but after that triumph, the royal franchise has failed to clinch in any other edition of the tournament. Last year, the Sanju Samson-led side ended up 7th in the points table, having finished the campaign with 10 points.

Ahead of the biggest carnival of cricket, RR had retained Samson and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, then the franchise roped in Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, among others during the auction last month.

Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule for IPL 2022, here:

March 29: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 2: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 5: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 10: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 14: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 18: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 22: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 26: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 30: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 2: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 7: vs Punjab Kings, 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 11: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 15: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jruel (wicket-keeper), Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Prasidh Krishna.

Posted By: Ashita Singh