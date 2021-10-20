New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful franchises of the Indian Premier League. Despite getting a hard time in IPL 2021, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have won 5 titles so far which is the highest for any team. The reason behind Mumbai Indians being this success is their team which includes captain Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Recently, Skipper of the franchise opened up about their team bond and revealed that, he wants their main players to be brought back to MI's dressing room for the next season.

Mumbai Indians Skipper wants the team to bring back their core group either through retention or in the mega auction as they want to play the next IPL 2022 with the main team which includes Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, And join players like Jasprit Bumrah.

Although, Rohit is well aware of the fact that they might not get many of their players back still the franchise can try to bid for the players in the mega auction for IPL 2022.

Mumbai Indians official took their Twitter to share a video in which Rohit Sharma talked about his 11-year journey with the franchise and talked about future possibilities. Rohit Sharma was associated with the team in the year 2011 and is still associated with the team. In 2013, he took over the captaincy from the middle season and made the team champion in the same year.

He further mentioned that he does not want to think much about the disappointing campaign this season as he believes that they have the players with the potential to consistently win championships.

With two new teams entering the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may put in place a strict retention policy to give new franchises a bright chance to pick from quality players in the auctions.

If that happens, the two new teams will have a chance to choose those players who will be involved in the auction. And any Mumbai player can be auctioned in the upcoming IPL 2022 auctions.

