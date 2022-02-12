Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: The IPL 2022 auction is not just keeping the Cricket fans all over the world hooked to the screens but also the star Indian cricketers themselves. The mega auction is keeping the Indian players on the edge of their seats and there is an instagrammed evidence to that.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shared an unseen picture of his teammates watching the mega auction.

Team India, who defeated West Indies by 96 runs on Friday, are staying in a hotel, and the Indian players are due to travel to Kolkata for the upcoming T20I series.

Before that, however, the Indian players couldn't help but watch the IPL 2022 mega auction. Rohit Sharma, Team India skipper shared a glimpse of his teammates, who were watching the IPL auction like the rest of the nation.



In the picture, shared by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram story, Indian players can be seen onlooking the action of auction in Bangalore.

Players such as Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen in the picture, which Rohit shared with the caption, "Some tense and some happy faces."

While 23-year-old batting sensation Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 15.25 crore, making him the most expensive player for IPL 2022 so far, Shreyas Iyer was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 12.25 crore.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma