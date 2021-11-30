New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League (IPL) will expand from its 2022 edition, with Ahmedabad and Lucknow becoming the latest additions in the premier T20 league. The BCCI had said that earlier that all the franchises must submit the list of retained players by 30th November, 2021.

What is the price of retaining players?

Retaining players costs the individual franchises a hefty amount if a team decides to keep all 4 options of retention. With that, the total purse available for the 4 players adds up to INR 42 Crores.

The first chosen player gets INR 16 Crores, the 2nd gets INR 12 Crores, the 3rd gets a sum of INR 8 Crores, and the 4th ends up receiving INR 6 Crores.

If a team chooses three retained players then INR 33 crores gets deducted from their total purse.. The first retained player gets INR 15 Crores, and the second and third chosen players end up with INR 11 and 7 Crores respectively.

In case of two-player retention, the franchise pays INR 14 and 10 Crores respectively to their first and second choice player.

While, if a franchise just retains a single player then he will fetch INR 14 Crores.

Check out the complete list of players retained by their IPL franchises.

Chennai Super Kings

1. Ravindra Jadeja: INR 16 Crore



2. MS Dhoni: INR 12 Crore



3. Moeen Ali: INR 8 Crore



4. Ruturaj Gaikwad: INR 6 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

1. Virat Kohli – INR 15 Crore



2. Glenn Maxwell – INR 11 Crore



3. Mohammed Siraj – INR 7 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

1. Kane Williamson – INR 14 Crore



2. Abdul Samad – INR 4 Crore



3. Umran Malik – INR 4 Crore

Punjab Kings

1. Mayank Agarwal – INR 14 Crore



2. Arshdeep Singh – INR 4 Crore

Mumbai Indians

1. Rohit Sharma – INR 16 Crore



2. Jasprit Bumrah – INR 12 Crore



3. Suryakumar Yadav – INR 8 Crore



4. Kieron Pollard – INR 6 Crore

Delhi Capitals

1. Rishabh Pant – INR 16 Crore



2. Axar Patel – INR 12 Crore



3. Prithvi Shaw – INR 8 Crore



4. Anrich Nortje – INR 6 Crore

Rajasthan Royals

1. Sanju Samson – INR 14 Crore

2. Jos Buttler – INR 10 Crore

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal – INR 4 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

1. Andre Russell – INR 16 Crore

2. Varun Chakravarthy – INR 8 Crore

3. Venkatesh Iyer – INR 8 Crore

4. Sunil Narine – INR 6 Crore

