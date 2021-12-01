New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the mega auctions for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), all 8 existing teams on Tuesday announced the list of their retained players. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were predictably retained by their respective IPL teams while Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal were among the big names to be released.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained their former captain Kohli alongside Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. Even before the players' retention deadline, it was a given that Mumbai Indians would retain India's T20 captain Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

India's greatest white-ball skipper and Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his team's second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fourth name in the list. Moeen Ali has also been retained by CSK.

It must be mentioned that the price at which the players are retained is not the price that will be deducted from the purse. Purse deductions of Rs 16 crore, 12 crore, Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore for four players is set by BCCI. In the case of three players, Rs 28 crore is the standard deduction while for two players it is Rs 18 crore.

Check full list of big names who were released by their respective teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Quinton de Kock.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder.

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar.

Check full list of retained players:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore). Auction Purse: 48 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore). Auction Purse 48 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 57 crore

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from overall purse) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore). Auction PUrse: Rs 72 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 68 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 68 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 48 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 47.5 crore

