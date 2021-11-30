New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the mega auction of players for the cash-rich India Premier League (IPL 2022), all 8 franchises have to submit the list of retained players by the end of today as the BCCI had set the November 30 deadline for the submission of retained players' list of eight existing IPL franchises. Most of the teams have been making last-ditch efforts to keep players of their choice in the lead up to the mega auction next year.

After the eight teams finalise their retention plans, new franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- will pick a maximum of three players between December 1 and 25 before the mega auction in January. The existing teams can retain a maximum of four players, not more than three Indians and not more than two overseas recruits. Almost all of the franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already announced some names which they will retain, however, a complete list by all the 8 franchises will be revealed today.

Check full list of retained star players here:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russel, Varun Chakravarty

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithwi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Moin Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell

It is expected that Punjab Kings will not retain any player from their previous squadand will look to induct fresh faces from the auction table, scheduled in January next year. Punjab captain KL Rahul is also reportedly likely to join the new franchise Lucknow. He had earlier left some signs that he will no longer be a part of the Punjab franchise and is constantly looking for some better opportunities. If he opts to leave the franchise, then PBKS can’t retain him and will look to find his alternative in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

As per the guidelines, each franchise can retain a maximum of four players and at most two of them can be overseas. If they retain four players, their auction purse will be reduced by 42 crore, three retentions will cost Rs 33 crore, two retentions will result in Rs 24 crore being deducted while one would cost Rs 14 crore from the total money of Rs 90 crore.

