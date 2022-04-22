Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Umran Malik's raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Malik has caught everyone's attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearaway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer. Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in their previous outing. Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks.

The new RCB skipper roared back to form with a fine 96 as he anchored his team's innings after the top order once again collapsed against Lucknow Super Giants. However, the veteran South African batter missed out on a much deserved maiden IPL hundred in the 18-run win on Tuesday. On the other hand, Karthik is enjoying one of his best seasons in the league. The wicketkeeper batter has taken the centre stage with his heroics for RCB.

But apart from the duo, the RCB batters will have their task cut out against Sunrisers, who have momentum on their side after winning four games on the trot. All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli, who would be eager to get out of the rut of low scores.

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Match Details:

Timings: The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Where to Watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match.

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Probable Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (captain), 2 Anuj Rawat, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10, Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammad Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Kane Williamson (Captain), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 J Suchith/Shreyas Gopal, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10, T Natarajan, 11 Umran Malik.

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Dream XI Predictions:

1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Abhishek Varma 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 J Suchith, 11 Umran Malik.

Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-captain: Dinesh Karthik, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran.

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan