Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB will face Rajasthan Royalin th 13th match of 5th edition of Tata Indian Premier League on April 5 in Mumbai. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium and the match will start from 7: 30 pm and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and broadcasted on Star Sports on television.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals:

RCB vs RR: Pitch Report

Wankhede is known as Batter's paradise, so the pitch is expected to favour batsmen and fans can witness a rather high-scoring match between RR and RCB. Also, there will be a bit of help for the seamers early on in the innings.

RCB vs RR: Weather Forecast

The temperature at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is expected to hover around 31°C during the matchday with 71% humidity and 24 km/hr wind speed. There are 10 percent chances of precipitation during the game.

RCB vs RR: Dream XI predictions

Faf du Plessis, Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Prasidh Krishna.

RCB vs RR: Playing XI

RCB : Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Williey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Finn Allen (wicket-keeper), Luvinith Sisodia, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazelwood, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Karn Sharma, and Siddarth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jruel (wicket-keeper), Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Prasidh Krishna.

Posted By: Ashita Singh