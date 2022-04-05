Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday defeated Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, thanks to blistering Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Chasing a target of 170, Royal Challengers Bangalore were in a bit of bother after they lost their five wickets inside 13 overs. The openers - du Plessis (29 off 20 balls) and Anuj Rawat (26 off 25 balls) had given Bangalore a decent start, but the middle order - Virat Kohli (5), David Willey (0), and Sherfane Rutherford (5) - had failed to capitalise that.

However, Karthik (44 not out off 23 balls) and Ahmed (45 off 26 balls) helped Bangalore recover and chase the target with five balls to spare.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals, picking two wickets for 15 runs in his four overs. He also got decent support from Trent Boult, who picked two wickets in his four overs for 34 runs, but the rest of the Royals bowlers failed to stop Karthik and Ahmed's counter-attack, allowing Bangalore to win their second game of the tournament.

"To pull it out of nowhere, you need some great characters and DK is as great a character as you can get. His composure under pressure is amazing. He is really calm and such a great asset to us. We bowled really well, upto the 18th over and then Jos got some good shots. Got a score which we thought was a bit above-par with the conditions and the surface spinning a bit," said RCB captain Faf du Plessis after winning the match.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, had managed to score 169 runs for the loss of just three wickets inside their 20 overs, thanks to a blistering knock from Jos Buttler, who scored 70* off 47 balls. He got good support from Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 37 off 29 balls and 42 off 31 balls respectively.

For Bangalore, Harshal Patel was the pick of bowlers. Patel, who was the purple cap holder last season, picked one wicket and gave 18 runs inside his four overs. Wanindu Hasaranga (1/32) and David Willey (1/29) were the other wicket-takers for Bangalore.

"I can't point out one moment where we lost the game. I thought it was a great effort to put up that total on such a slow wicket after losing the toss. Jos and Hetmyer batted brilliantly at the death. Taking the match to the last over with the dew coming in was a great effort as well," said RR captain Sanju Samson.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler - 70* off 47 balls, Shimron Hetmyer - 42* off 31 balls; Harshal Patel - 1/18

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shahbaz Ahmed - 45 off 26 balls, Dinesh Karthik - 44* off 23 balls; Yuzvendra Chahal - 2/15

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma