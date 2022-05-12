Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in the 60th match of 15th edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday, May 13th. The match between the two will be played at Brabourne Stadium starting 7:30 pm. Currently, Royal Challengers Bangalore is in the 4th position in IPL points table and would look to win this match to make their position strong in the playoffs race of IPL 2022.

Here's everything you need to know from the pitch report to Dream 11 and the probable playing XI of the 60th match between RCB and PBKS:

RCB vs PBKS: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match. The short boundaries and a quick outfield are expected to thrill the batsmen once again here.

RCB vs PBKS: Dream 11

1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Rishi Dhawan, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

RCB vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings: 1 Mayank Agarwal (captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), 7 Rishi Dhawan, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

RCB vs PBKS: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Posted By: Ashita Singh