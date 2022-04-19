Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Thanks to skipper Faf du Plessis and pacer Josh Hazlewood, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday comfortably defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in the 31st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Asked to bat first by Lucknow, Bangalore had set a 182-run target for KL Rahul's side. Although skipper du Plessis scored a 64-ball 96, the main highlight of the match was Virat Kohli getting dismissed for a golden duck to Dushmantha Chameera (2/31 off 3).

Chameera, 30, is now only the fourth bowler in the history of the IPL to dismiss Kohli for a golden duck. Besides Chameera, Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck by Ashish Nehra in 2008, Sandeep Sharma in 2014 and Nathan Coulter-Nile in 2017.

Meanwhile, apart from du Plessis, the rest of the Bangalore batsmen struggled with Shahbaz Ahmed (26 off 22) and Glenn Maxwell (23 off 11) being only the other two batters to score over 20 runs. Opener Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Dinesh Karthik scored 4 off 5, 10 off 9, and 13* off 8, respectively.

For Lucknow, skipper KL Rahul had started on a positive note, scoring a quick 30 off 24 balls, but opener Quinton de Kock (3 off 5) and one-down batsman Manish Pandey (6 off 8) didn't help him stabilise the innings.

Later, Krunal Pandya scored a 28-ball 42, reviving Lucknow's hope, but the rest of the batsmen - Deepak Hooda (13 off 14), Ayush Badoni (13 off 13), Marcus Stoinis (24 off 15), and Jason Holder (16 off 8) - failed to convert their start into a big inning, handing Bangalore an easy 18-run win.

For Bangalore, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers. The 31-year-old lanky Australian pacer picked four wickets, giving just 25 runs in his four overs. He got good support from Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Maxwell who picked two, one, and one wicket respectively.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96; Dushmantha Chameera 2/31, Jason Holder 2/25).

Lucknow Super Giants: 163/8 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 42; Josh Hazlewood 4/25)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma